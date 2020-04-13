Envision Greater Fond du Lac names new president    

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Envision Greater Fond du Lac has named Sadie Parafiniuk as the organization’s next president and CEO. Parafiniuk, who serves as deputy district director for Rep. Glenn Grothman, will assume the role on April 20.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team,” Parafiniuk said. “Envision Greater Fond du Lac is well positioned to build the strong partnerships that will lead Fond du Lac County in cultivating a vibrant economic future. Having worked professionally in Fond du Lac for over a decade, I look forward to hitting the ground running. I can’t wait to travel the county to meet and support the wide array of industries we have, from manufacturing to agriculture and small business.”

The selection of Parafiniuk caps a search process facilitated by Waverly Partners and a specially formed executive search committee. An initial prospect pool was narrowed by stages to a final group, who then interviewed with the executive search committee.

In the role, Parafiniuk will be responsible for working with the board of directors to set the strategic direction for the organization and leading the team as they work to implement the strategic priorities.

In addition to working for Grothman, Parafiniuk has experience working in nonprofit and business improvement, working with manufacturing and trade organizations, and developing state and federal policy. She holds a master of public administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a bachelor of science degree in economics from UW-La Crosse.