FVTC programs donate protective equipment

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Fox Valley Technical College’s nursing program donated PPE to three area health care systems.

While most of the supplies came from FVTC’s health division, other instructional departments contributed as well, including the automotive, transportation and dental programs.

A total of 58,500 items from FVTC’s campuses were donated to Ascension, Aurora and ThedaCare to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

