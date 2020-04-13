Green Bay area leaders launch Keep On campaign

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Area leaders are coming together for a new campaign designed to bring hope to people in the region and across Wisconsin.

Formed by a group of Green Bay area leaders, Keep On Wisconsin is intended to be a rallying cry that brings inspiration and hope to people during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. The organization is sharing its message through yard signs and posts on Instagram and Facebook.

The messages are inclusive, unifying and nonpolitical, says Chad Wiegand, senior vice president at Schreiber Foods and one of the campaign initiators.

“It’s a declaration of perseverance and optimism, and an expression of our Wisconsin motto, forward,” he says. “The Keep On campaign encourages us all to come together as a community, to keep on doing all the right and safe things, and to keep on being kind and caring to each other.”

Key campaign leaders include the Ariens Co., Associated Bank, Elevate97/KHROME, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, Green Bay Packaging, Green Bay Packers, Howard Suamico School District, Schneider and Schreiber Foods.

The Keep On campaign is designed to build resilience for the long road ahead, instill confidence in our collective ability to persevere, encourage positive action, fuel optimism and inspire hope, create stronger connections despite social distancing, and promote physical and mental wellness.

For more information, visit @keeponwi on Facebook.