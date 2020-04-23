Green Bay creates small business loan program

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The City of Green Bay is now offering loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses in Green Bay can apply for assistance through the City’s Small Business Pandemic Relief Loan Program. The city allocated $100,000 to be disbursed to eligible applicants as soon as possible in order to provide much-needed financial relief.

Green Bay will provide businesses with one-year deferred interest loans, up to $10,000, for eligible small businesses that have experienced significant financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has a 36-month and 48-month term, including 12 months of deferred payments.

“We’ve created this program to help supplement some of the resources already being offered by the state and federal governments,” Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said in a statement. “We hope these local funds may provide some additional relief to help Green Bay businesses overcome this challenging time and recover faster.”

Click here for more information about the Small Business Pandemic Relief Loan.