K-C increases production of household products

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Kimberly-Clark Corp. has ramped up production of toilet paper and other household goods in response to a spike in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

K-C saw its first quarter sales of consumer tissue increase 13 percent from the same time period in 2019 to $1.7 billion. In other quarterly results, consumer tissue usage decreased in offices, travel and lodging and seated restaurants — all due to COVID-19.

For the first quarter of 2020, K-C had net sales of $5 billion — 8 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

CEO Mike Hsu said K-C is taking additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among workers. The company is boosting efforts to sanitize manufacturing facilities and is using social distancing and work-from-home policies for employees.

“That includes implementing extensive sanitization, quarantine and social distance protocols in our manufacturing facilities, work-from-home policies, and of course travel restrictions,” he said as part of the quarterly results announcement. “We’re also recognizing our manufacturing employees with well-deserved bonuses in appreciation of their efforts.”