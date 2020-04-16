Manitowoc music groups break from university

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and Lakeshore Big Band in Manitowoc will become fully private beginning in June.

By splitting from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus, the Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Association will become the governing body of both musical organizations. Participation in the band will no longer be offered for credit to university students, and the campus will no longer provide a music faculty member as the conductor/music director.

The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble was founded 37 years ago and includes musicians from across the lakeshore. The Lakeshore Big Band was founded by Michael J. Arendt in 1990. The band was an outgrowth of the University of Wisconsin Center—Manitowoc County Lakeshore Wind Ensemble in response to the immense popularity of the big band music the wind ensemble performed at its concerts

The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble is now searching for a conductor for the 2020-2021 season, which starts in September. The group plays five concerts annually and performs at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.

Paul Sucherman, a member of the music faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus will continue to conduct the Lakeshore Big Band at its two annual concerts.