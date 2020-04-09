Marian taps former dean as acting president

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Michelle Majewski has been named acting president at Marian University in Fond du Lac.

She replaces Andrew Manion, who became president in 2016 and announced his resignation last week to pursue other professional opportunities.

Majewski, who earned a doctoral degree in clinical psychology from Adler University, previously served 29 years in a variety of roles at Marian, including full-time faculty member, chairperson, dean and professor emerita. Her most recent position was sponsorship adviser for the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes, and she also served on the Marian University board of trustees.

She begins her new role immediately.