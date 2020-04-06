Marian University president resigns

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Andrew Manion, who has served as president of Marian University since 2016, resigned from the university to pursue other professional opportunities. Marian University is searching for a leader to continue the university’s efforts to bring excellence to its students, faculty, staff and the Fond du Lac community.

The university is affirming its commitment to providing quality educational opportunities for students while remaining true to its mission, core values and legacy of service, according to the announcement of Manion’s departure. Marian is supported by its board of trustees, administrative team, the university community and its sponsoring organization, the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes.

The Marian Board of Trustees expressed its thanks to Manion for his service to Marian, its students, faculty, staff and administrators.