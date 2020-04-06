More manufacturers producing PPEs to fight COVID-19

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Manufacturers across the region continue to step up and change what they are doing to help in the fight against COVID-19 by making personal protection equipment (PPE) for health care employees and first responders. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. put out the word to manufacturers across the state to see how they could help.

Here are three of the latest companies in the New North to get involved:

Elevate 97, a Green Bay company that normally creates printed materials, retooled its operations to make plastic protective face shields. The shields help protect medical staff and first responders from catching COVID-19. The shields are based on a design from Johns Hopkins University, and Envision 97 took about a week to change up its operations to make the shields. During the next 30 days, the company hopes to make 1 million face shields.

Curt G. Joa, a Sheboygan Falls manufacturer that designs solutions and machinery for other manufacturers, designed and began producing head straps for face shields worn by health care workers. Within two days, company employees made 80,000 head straps, which are going to BadgerShield, a University of Wisconsin Makerspace project that will supply PPE to the UW Health system.

In Manitowoc, manufacturer Dowco is making face shields for nursing home and hospital employees. The plastic shields cover an employee’s entire face and have an adjustable strap in the back.