New North urges census participation

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

New North Inc., in conjunction with its partner organizations and investors, has created the #CensusChallenge, a campaign to encourage everyone in the New North region to respond and be counted in the 2020 U.S. census.

The 2020 census is underway. The U.S. Census Bureau’s goal is to count all people living in the United States, to count them only once and to count them in the right place. For the next 10 years, the federal government will rely on the data collected in 2020 to help determine funds distribution across 316 census-guided programs to states, counties and communities.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Wisconsin counties on average stand to lose $22,170 in federal funding over the next decade ($2,217/year) per person not counted. NCSL used data from “Counting for Dollars 2020,” a study published in February 2020 by Andrew Reamer of the George Washington Institute of Public Policy.

The census also provides the basis for reapportioning Wisconsin’s Congressional seats and as a foundation for the state legislature to draw congressional districts and state legislative districts.

“Now more than ever, it is important for counties in the New North to receive federal dollars, which are formulated based on Census response,” said Barb LaMue, executive director of New North Inc. “To that end, we are encouraging all residents in New North counties to please complete the census. Doing so will help to bring in resources to support our local communities.”

Many New North residents received outreach materials from the United States Census Bureau in mid-March. To be counted, they simply can respond as directed. Those without such census materials can respond and be counted by going to 2020census.gov. Census takers will interview homes that haven’t responded to the census by mid-May.

The goal of #CensusChallenge is to increase the response rate of New North counties to more than 80 percent, LaMue said. Fact finding by Matthew Christman, director of research & technology for New North Inc., shows participation by New North counties through April 7 has ranged from a low of 10.2 percent to a high of 64.7 percent.