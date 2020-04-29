New North video celebrates those making a difference 

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

New North Inc. has released “Together, the Region is Getting Through Challenging Times,” a video highlighting the ways people and organizations throughout the region are meeting the obstacles brought on by COVID-19.

The video can be viewed here.

Companies and organizations within the region are encouraged to share the video through their social channels, says New North Executive Director Barb La Mue.

“Companies in the New North are doing everything they can to get through the daily challenges of this global pandemic. We believe it is important to highlight and salute the many ways people are overcoming the current uncertainty,” she says. “Together, as the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin, driven by compassion, determination and resiliency, we will return to a thriving New North region.”

Among those highlighted in the video include health care professionals and first responders on the front lines; farmers, food producers and pantries who help ensure no one goes hungry; educators navigating new ways of teaching; manufacturers reinventing themselves; logistics personnel who ensure raw materials and finished products are delivered when and where needed most; IT professionals who pave the way for employees and students to work and learn in ways never thought imaginable; businesses that are finding remote methods to serve their customers; and residents delivering care and hope.

“The New North manufacturing community has played an unprecedented role in helping our state, the U.S. and the world battle COVID-19,” LaMue says. “Our manufacturers have quickly ramped up production lines and today are making products that were not even engineered two months ago. “While the video ends with a message that we will return to the New North of yesterday, we anticipate that because of the strength and innovation of our region and how we respond to challenges, we will emerge as an even stronger, united community.”

The video was designed and produced by Gillespie Productions of De Pere, along with Coalesce Marketing and Design and Insight Publications, both of Appleton, and New North Inc. New North Inc. extends its thanks to the companies and organizations that contributed content. That list is available on thenewnorth.com.