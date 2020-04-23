NWTC earns patent for mobile training system

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The U.S. Patent and Trademark office awarded Northeast Wisconsin Technical College a patent for its Mobile Modular Training Systems — the first one issued to a technical college in Wisconsin.

The Mobile Modular Training System includes training equipment and curriculum to train advanced manufacturing skills and is designed to better prepare students entering the workforce. It was developed by NWTC electromechanical instructors Joseph Barker, Edward Kralovec, Troy Giese and Jacob Morois.

“Receiving this patent is extremely exciting,” said Morois, the project’s lead engineer. “The team’s innovative approach has created world-class classroom and lab experiences for students, better preparing them for success in their careers.”

Training units are designed to be used not only in the classroom but also in industry. The units can be moved easily from room to room, instantly transforming any space into a state-of-the-art training space. The modular components can be connected easily and quickly to expand skills training without requiring dedicated space and added facility expense.

“We believe this system truly revolutionizes the way we can deliver instruction in areas of advanced manufacturing skills,” Morois said.

The patent (No. 10,629,094) covers the modular training system, assembly and method of using the trainer. NWTC is one of handful of two-year colleges nationwide to hold a patent.

