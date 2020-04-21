PGA CEO: Fans may have to skip Ryder Cup

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to start Sept. 25 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County, could be held without spectators.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told New York’s WFAN radio station on Sunday that it’s a possibility the organization is considering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PGA Tour season restarts in June, and the first four events will be held without fans.

Waugh told the station the PGA is beginning to “talk about whether you could create some virtual fan experience” for the Ryder Cup, but that it’s challenging to imagine the event without spectators watching. “The fans are the Ryder Cup, to a certain degree,” he said.

The biennial match features the best golfers from the PGA and the European Tour and is a big moneymaker for both organizations. Pushing the event back one year could create complications for both the PGA and the European Tour, Waugh said.

The Ryder Cup is expected to bring more than $135 million to the area.