SNC webinar focuses on COVID-19’s economic impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended financial and economic activity on a never-before-seen level. To help business leaders and owners understand what’s happening and COVID-19’s economic impact, St. Norbert College’s Center for Business & Economic Development is hosting a free webinar and question and answer streamed via YouTube Live at 2 p.m. on April 30.

The Economic Impact of COVID-19 will feature experts as they present a data-driven discussion with diverse industry perspectives regarding the pandemic and how it’s affecting financial markets, national and regional economies, and sector-specific movements in energy and transportation.

The presentation will feature Marc Schaffer, associate professor of economics at St. Norbert College, Brett Wetzel, chief investment officer of applied knowledge at Wipfli Financial, and Matt Muenster, a senior manager at Breakthrough and a St. Norbert alum.

To register for the webinar, click here.