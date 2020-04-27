Strive Orthopedics partners with NFLA

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Strive Orthopedics, which is based in TitletownTech in Green Bay, has teamed up with NFL Alumni (NFLA) to provide the next level of orthopedic care to its players.

Strive is a total care platform that changes how patients receive their musculoskeletal care through the use of mobile software and wearable technology. An end-to-end solution, Strive takes patients from an initial assessment and conservative care through surgery, postoperative care and return to the quality of life patients are seeking. TitletownTech’s venture fund invested in Strive.

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how health care is being delivered, and the Strive platform has shown to be a valuable tool in this current crisis, said Walter Cloud, Strive’s co-founder and CEO. The platform can also assist with remote patient monitoring, he added.

“Together, Strive and the NFLA will provide access to high-quality care by using cutting-edge software and proprietary sensor technology,” Cloud said. “The advanced care we provide with Strive’s remote care solution has and will continue to lead the way in higher quality patient outcomes. Better care equals better outcomes.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Strive and NFLA are working together to protect the most vulnerable by providing telemedicine and continuity of care for people across the country. When you proactively care for patients together, you can provide better care and better outcomes for everyone, said NFLA CEO Beasley Reece.

“We do not know when this COVID-19 crisis will be under control. However, all of us at NFLA and Strive are looking forward to having a lasting impact on the future of orthopedic care and how it is delivered,” he said.