U.S. Venture allocates $1.7 million to nonprofits

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

U.S. Venture and its charitable foundation have increased the funds available to regional nonprofits to help them address challenges due to COVID-19.

The U.S. Venture/Schmidt Family Foundation is funded by contributions from the corporation. In 2019, the foundation’s giving budget was $1.3 million, which was increased to $1.7 million for 2020.

“The budget increase occurred prior to the pandemic hitting the nation, but it has allowed us to pivot quickly and address immediate needs from nonprofits,” said Greg Vandenberg, director of giving and community engagement for U.S. Venture. “Our board of directors is responding to this unprecedented need by releasing funds above and beyond grants we have already made.”

Funds will be used to directly impact individuals served by the nonprofits experiencing increased demand for services from those most vulnerable in our communities. As part of the donation, the company and foundation are making in-kind technology donations to nonprofits where support staff is working from home in order to meet the needs of an increased client base.

Grants from the U.S. Venture/Schmidt Family Foundation include: The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region and United Way Fox Cities Community Response Fund ($50,000); the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund ($25,000); Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin ($50,000); Team Rubicon National Emergency Response, an organization that mobilizes veterans to provide disaster relief ($25,000); We All Rise: African American Resource Center in Green Bay, which supports the local African American community in Green Bay through food, hotel vouchers, rental assistance and other basic necessities; United Way Fox Cities’ Get Help-Give Help community hub; Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services; and Father Carr’s Place 2B in Oshkosh.

In-kind technology donations were made to: House of Hope in Green Bay; Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin; Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services; and Wello, a Green Bay well-being network that connects organizations and resources to solve complex problems affecting quality of life.