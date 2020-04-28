UW-Green Bay debuts Impact MBA program

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is launching an executive Impact MBA program.

“We’re looking for people with a visionary outlook,” said Mathew Dornbush, dean of UW-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business. “This program is looking for those leaders confident in their ability to be the agents of positive transformation for their organizations, and the Impact MBA is designed to prepare them for that role.”

The transformation mentioned by Dornbush — Industry 4.0 — is the fusion of accelerating technology, disruptive business landscapes, and growing social and environmental opportunities that are impacting businesses at every level. The Impact MBA program is designed to prepare business leaders to think differently to keep pace with those emerging business challenges, he said.

A cohort of 25 students will learn together through a hybrid curriculum of both face-to-face and online sessions. Students will earn their degree in less than two years.

The program is open to students of all educational backgrounds, and a “business bootcamp” will be available if needed. To learn more about the program or to apply, click here.