UW-Green Bay taps new chancellor

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Dr. Michael Alexander, provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, has been named the university’s seventh chancellor.

Alexander’s appointment was approved today by the UW System Board of Regents. He begins his new role May 1.

“While my position as chancellor may be new at the university, my passion and dedication for the people of this community are stronger than ever, and my family is proud to call Green Bay our home,” Alexander said. “With a growing academic portfolio, deep connections to the community and presence in the region, UW-Green Bay will continue to expand its impact on the population it serves.”

Alexander has served as provost and vice chancellor at UW-Green Bay since July 2019. As the university’s second-highest administrative officer and senior academic officer, he oversaw programming and leadership of the four academic colleges, the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, the Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement, the UW-Green Bay Libraries, and the Office of Admissions. I addition, he led the four UW-Green Bay campuses including those in Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan. As provost, he consulted with the chancellor on all aspects of the university and spoke for the university in the chancellor’s absence.

Prior to his role at UW-Green Bay, Alexander served as director of the School of Music at the University of Northern Colorado. He succeeds Gary L. Miller, who left the university last September to serve as president at the University of Akron.