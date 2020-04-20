UW-Oshkosh announces furloughs

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will begin placing some employees on furloughs starting May 4 in response to the financial strain brought on by COVID-19.

Last week, the UW System Board of Regents’ Executive Committee announced its approval of employee furloughs to combat the financial troubles facing all of its campuses.

UW-Oshkosh said furloughs for some employees at all three college campuses will begin May 4. Some employees will be on furlough from May 4 until Aug. 31. Other employees will have intermittent furloughs for a yet-to-be-decided number of days from May 4 through June 2021.

In a news release, UW-Oshkosh said it sustained about a $7 million loss due to reimbursements to students on their room and board costs since the university transitioned to an online only format and other COVID-19 related costs. That loss leaves a gap of $4 million, which threatens the university’s ability to cover some of its costs, including payroll.

UW-Oshkosh received $6.2 million from the federal CARES Act, but half of those funds will provide needed direct financial relief for students.