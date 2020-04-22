Werner Electric names new leader

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Werner Electric Supply has named Craig Wiedemeier as its new president, replacing Scott Teerlinck, who decided to pursue other professional opportunities.

Wiedermeier most recently served as Werner’s chief operating officer. He has been with the Appleton company for more than eight years. As the company’s COO, he led the customer experience team focused on maximizing value-added support to best manage every customer experience.

“Craig knows Werner Electric inside and out and has served a critical role in leading our growth initiatives, always with a commitment to providing our customers an exceptional experience,” said Terry MacDonald, on behalf of the MacDonald family and the Werner Electric Supply board of directors. “We look forward to what comes next for Werner Electric under his leadership as we grow our customer base, partnerships and internal team.”