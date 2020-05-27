$200M in grants to help communities address COVID-19 concerns

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Gov. Tony Evers today announced the launch of the “Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants” program, a $200 million effort aimed at helping local leaders address some of their most urgent COVID-19 recovery needs. Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the grants will be allocated to every Wisconsin county, city, village, town and federally recognized tribe.

The effort is funded by $200 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Of the $200 million, $10 million will be allocated to Wisconsin’s tribal nations, with the remaining funds being distributed to every Wisconsin county, city, village and town.

“Our local government partners are on the frontlines of supporting their communities through the COVID-19 health crisis and into economic recovery,” Evers said. “The Route to Recovery Grants will provide financial flexibility to communities because they know what they need and how to best address the unique recovery needs of their friends, families and neighbors.”

Routes to Recovery Grants for Wisconsin counties, cities, villages and towns will provide reimbursements for unbudgeted expenditures incurred this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the following categories:

Emergency operations activities, including those related to public health, emergency services and public safety response

Purchases of personal protective equipment

Cleaning/sanitizing supplies and services, including those related to elections administration

Temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals

Testing and contact tracing costs above those covered by existing state programs

FMLA and sick leave for public health and safety employees to take COVID-19 precautions

Meeting local match requirements for expenses submitted for reimbursement by FEMA, to the extent allowed by federal law

The grants are in addition to the $1 billion in resources that Evers previously announced that will fund a statewide response to COVID-19, including the distribution of free testing supplies, PPE, contact tracing and community testing sites.

The determination of a local government’s Routes to Recovery Grant amount is a formula based on the jurisdiction’s population, as well as the priority of providing Wisconsin’s units of local government no less than $5,000, regardless of size of the population.

More information regarding the Routes to Recovery Grants, including the allocation amounts for counties and municipalities, is available here.