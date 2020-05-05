5/14 update: UWGB expands furlough plans

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is expanding its furlough plans through December as the university continues to manage the financial impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new plan, furloughs will continue through December and will extend to additional staff and faculty once they come back on contract in August. The furloughs are tiered to protect the university’s lowest-paid employees as much as possible from additional financial harm.

The plan affects 697 employees at UW-Green Bay’s four campuses and will save the school $826,830.

In May, the university conserved $250,000 through furloughs focused on employees unable to perform work remotely.

Chancellor Michael Alexander, who started May 1, said university leaders were “deliberately slow in announcing additional furloughs in the hopes that our path through the crisis would become clearer. Unfortunately, it has become apparent that we must take some preventative measures to be able to better ensure the long-term health of our institution.”

Like other institutions across the state and country, UW-Green Bay is working to offset a series of financial challenges resulting from the pandemic, including housing and related refunds, revenue losses due to the cancellation of on-campus programs, events and spring sports and a 5 percent budget lapse (approximately $1.4 million) that needs to be returned to the State of Wisconsin by June 30.

Alexander also announced plans to reopen the university’s campuses in Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan on July 1. By opening the campus, preparations can begin for the fall semester, but he said telecommuting will be encouraged where possible, and new protocols will be put in place for employees returning to campus.

Green Bay CEO part of statewide leadership webinar

The CEO of Green Bay’s Camera Corner Connecting Point will be one of the featured speakers at Friday’s COVID-19 CEO Leadership Series webinar.

The series began soon after the first Safer at Home order went out and features an update from Missy Hughes, the CEO and secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., and a medical expert followed by CEOs from across Wisconsin giving their perspectives on how their businesses are doing during the pandemic.

Rick Chernick, CEO of Camera Corner Connecting Point, is scheduled to speak along with Steve Loehr and Jay Ellingson of Kwik Trip Inc.

Camera Corner Connecting Point provides camera, computer and technology products and services. Chernick plans to discuss how companies can use technology to monitor the temperatures of employees and customers through a personnel management device.

The free program runs from 11 a.m. to noon. Register here for the webinar.

The webinars are made available through a collaboration between the WEDC and the state Regional Leadership Council, comprised of the nine economic development organizations, which includes New North Inc.