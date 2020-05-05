5/18 Update: Farmers’ Market on Broadway adjusts to COVID-19

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Farmers’ Market on Broadway, which is presented by Investors Community Bank, will open for the season on June 3 at Leicht Memorial Park, 128 Dousman St., Green Bay. Weekly hours will be 4 to 7 p.m.

The site change and reduced hours are due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changing the site of the farmers’ market will allow essential vendors to operate 15 feet apart and attendees to stay 6 feet apart, as compared to the more limited space in the traditional location on Broadway. The park location also will allow On Broadway to control capacity with one point of entrance and exit. Attendance will be limited and follows the guideline of four people per 1,000 square feet of space put out by the Department of Health and Brown County Health Department.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has deemed farmers’ markets essential, as they provide consumers with access to fresh, local foods. Continuing the Farmers’ Market on Broadway will provide farmers, growers and producers an outlet to sell their goods to the community. All are required to follow additional safety rules implemented by the state.

The market will not include vendors selling arts and craft or prepared food, entertainment, food samples or places to sit and eat. In addition, attendees will be asked to refrain from touching any products, leaving that only to the vendors.

For more information, click here. To read about the changes for Appleton and Neenah’s farm markets, click here.

Downtown business campaign expands to Fox Cities

The Downtown Faces Forward initiative, which shines a spotlight on downtown owners and their businesses, is expanding to Appleton and Neenah.

The social media initiative began May 1 featuring downtown business owners from De Pere and Green Bay. O’Connor Connective, a strategic marketing communications consultancy in downtown De Pere, created the concept and has partnered with local photographers in their respective communities to feature the fortitude of business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Studios Inc. in Appleton will photograph downtown business owners in the Fox Cities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made life challenging for every one of us. As a small business owner, the state’s Safer at Home order affected our revenue by more than 50 percent,” said Donna Gehl, president and CEO of Image Studios. “It’s during these unprecedented times, where we are afraid and uncertain, that nobody should be feeling alone. Now is the time to reach out with what we have and join together.”

Supporters of the expansion of the Downtown Faces Forward initiative to the Fox Cities include Appleton Downtown Inc., Future Neenah Inc., the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, and New North Inc. Photos and accompanying short stories for each small business are featured daily on the Downtown Faces Forward digital platforms of Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Click here to read our story about the launch of Downtown Faces Forward.