5/20 update: Manufacturing initiative receives $1.5M federal grant

The Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing & Productivity will receive $1.5 million for manufacturers as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Congress approved the CARES funding in March. The funds will go toward Wisconsin manufacturers in prevention, preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an economic crisis that is hurting our Wisconsin manufacturers,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a press release. “I supported the bipartisan CARES Act because it provides critically needed federal funding to support our manufacturing businesses and workers, and gives them the tools they need to keep moving our Made in Wisconsin economy forward.”

Buckley Brinkman, executive director and CEO of the WCMP, said the additional funding will enable WMEP Manufacturing Solutions to help more manufacturers chart their way out of the unprecedented downturn.

Grant takes Boys & Girls Clubs virtual

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley, Green Bay and Oshkosh will share in a $110,000 grant from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to provide youth and families with virtual programming, supplementary meals and additional support during the COVID-19 health crisis.

With the grant, the Fox Valley club will be able to continue providing services to an average of 750 children and youth each day via school-age day care for essential workers, meal assistance (more than 15,000 meals have been distributed to date) and online educational programming. The club is also providing outreach to more than 300 middle and high school students by offering support to their distance learning activities and providing resources to help navigate the mental and emotional challenges associated with the pandemic.

In Green Bay, the Boys & Girls Club is serving children as they adapt to social distancing through its Cyber Clubhouse virtual programming. Weekly themed learning and enrichment content and engaging videos created by staff provide ongoing opportunities for youth to access traditional club programming, but in a digital environment.

In addition, the grant is supporting the club in collaborating with community organizations to assemble and distribute care packages to hundreds of families in the greater Green Bay area. Along with providing a regular supply of groceries, the care packages contain hygiene supplies and enrichment activities for children and teens in each household served.

TEDxFondduLac goes virtual

TEDxFondduLac is taking its 2020 event virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Set for Aug. 15, the popular event features speakers making TED-style presentations and usually sells out quickly. By going to a livestream format, more people than ever will be able to attend, including those from outside of the region.

Fourteen speakers will discuss the theme of “Care: Create a ripple effect.” The real-time event will feature live camera switching and presentation modes so people feel like they’re sitting in the theater. Attendees also will be able to ask questions in real time. The event will include virtual activities during the usual break times.

Tickets go on sale June 1 at tedxfonddulac.com.

