5/5 Update: Sheboygan launches emergency business grant

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The City of Sheboygan has created a Small Business Emergency Assistance Funding grant to help businesses dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

The project is an economic development activity funded with the city’s Community Development Block Grant-CV funding received as part of the CARES Act. The Emergency Assistance Fund targets Sheboygan businesses with five or fewer employees as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s microenterprise definition and addresses disparities in minority lending and business ownership in Sheboygan.

This is a new program being offered to Sheboygan small businesses only during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HUD does not allow for duplication of benefits, meaning if you have received other CARES Act funding, SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, etc., you are not eligible for this loan program. To see the grant application, click here.

WEDC webinar focuses on growing exports during COVID-19

With international travel limited dramatically during the pandemic, businesses that have traditionally relied on in-person sales to grow their exports are finding themselves having to adapt to the current conditions.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is providing a webinar to help companies develop new strategies that will allow them to keep growing their export sales even while in-person meetings may not be possible.

The webinar, offered in partnership by WEDC and IBT Online, will explore how to create a web presence that supports international export sales, why you would want to do so, and tools and resources to help. In addition, international business development experts from WEDC will explain how the state’s grant programs can help support your company’s export growth efforts by providing matching funds to cover part of the cost of website localization and online marketing for international markets, as well as other export growth activities.

The free webinar will be held at 10 a.m. on May 19. Click here to register.

Back to Business Grant deadline is Thursday

The first submission deadline for the Greater Green Bay Back to Business Grant is 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The grant fund is a collaboration between the Greater Green Bay Chamber and American Foods Group, including the company’s trucking arm, America’s Service Line. American Foods Group kicked off the program by donating $200,000. Since then, other contributors have joined the effort, including the Schneider Foundation, Breakthrough, the City of Green Bay and Badger State Brewing Co.

The grant caters to small- and medium-sized businesses whose operations have been significantly impacted as a result of COVID-19.

The funds will be awarded to eligible Brown County businesses that meet a few qualifying criteria including: a Brown County-based business in an industry outlined in Emergency Order #12 – Safer at Home Order or can demonstrate a decrease in business due to COVID-19; employs five to 50 employees; and has been in business for a minimum of two years.

To apply or for more information, click here.