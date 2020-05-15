Back to Business Grant accepting applications again

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Greater Green Bay Chamber is accepting applications for round two of its Greater Green Bay Back to Business Grant program — less than a week after closing the window on round one applicants.

The grant caters to small- and medium-sized businesses whose operations have been significantly impacted as a result of COVID-19. It began with an initial $200,000 investment by American Foods Group, including America’s Service Line. Other contributors that have since joined the effort include the Schneider Foundation, Breakthrough, City of Green Bay, Badger State Brewing Co., Meijer and Johnson Financial Group.

“We received a good response to round one of the grant program, and it was always our intent to offer more grants if finances allowed,” said Kelly Armstrong, vice president of economic development for the Greater Green Bay Chamber. “We are thankful to the business leaders in our community who have contributed to the fund and made this possible.”

Eligible businesses may apply for and received upward of $10,000 so long as they have not already received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program or Federal SBA disaster loans and emergency grants.

The funds will be awarded to eligible Brown County businesses that meet a few qualifying criteria: have seen decreased physical traffic at its business due to COVID-19; employ two to 50 workers; have been in business for at least two years; and demonstrate an income loss as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Businesses interested in applying for round 2 should complete the online application by 11:59 p.m. on May 27.

