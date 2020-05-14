Boys and Girls Club to build on Mirro property

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County is moving ahead with plans to build a new facility on the site of the former Mirro property on Washington Street in Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc Common Council and Mayor Justin Nickels announced unanimous support for the plan. The next step is to begin fundraising to build the center.

The plan calls for building on the portion of land adjacent to Washington Street, leaving land available along Franklin Street for other development.

The council also approved using federal grants awarded to the city for finalizing the cleanup necessary and to get a structural analysis completed to see how much of the foundation from Mirro could be used to build upon for future buildings.

“This is a very positive step forward toward developing this land. The need for a boys and girls club is apparent and this location is a perfect fit for them,” Nickels said in a Facebook post. “Mirro provided opportunities to tens of thousands of families in Manitowoc for over 100 years. The Boys and Girls Club will also provide opportunities for families for hopefully the next 100 years.”