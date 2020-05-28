Cities announce plans for attractions, pools

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Cities around the region have released plans for reopening pools and other attractions as the region seeks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. While many cities have chosen not to open pools, Green Bay plans to open at least one as well as Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The City of Green Bay announced plans to hold a soft opening for Bay Beach Amusement Park June 20-21. After that time, it will evaluate the need to modify the reopening plan and open full time on June 26.

In following International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. guidelines, Bay Beach will reduce capacity by 50 percent. Only the main parking lot will remain open, and once that is full, staff members will turn visitors away. The park will use a wristband system instead of tickets.

The city will remove all picnic tables, and shelter rentals have been canceled. It may reevaluate shelter rentals for the second half of the season. In addition, rides and restraints will be disinfected between uses, and social distancing queues will be marked to ensure social distancing.

All trails and many animal exhibits at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary are open. Summer youth programs will begin at the site on June 22, and the building and remaining animal exhibits are scheduled to open July 6.

Colburn Pool is scheduled to open in early July, with capacity restrictions in place. The city hopes to open its splashpads and wading pools around the same time Colburn Pool opens. However, it anticipates it will not be able to open all three of the city’s pools due to staff shortages. If one were to open after Colburn, the city said it most likely would be Joannes Aquatic Center, so pools on both the east and west sides of the city would be available.

Green Bay plans to begin its playground program July 6 and city band concerts July 13. Youth sports leagues can begin practicing June 15, with games beginning July 1. Adult sports leagues will begin the week of July 13.

The City of Appleton announced it will not open its municipal pools this summer. All summer parks and recreation youth sporting events and programming are also canceled.

“The virus is still present in Appleton, and we need to continue to do our part to help slow the spread,” said Kurt Eggebrecht, City of Appleton health officer.

Appleton parks, restrooms, pavilions and the Scheig Center at Memorial Park are open for the summer. Current and future pavilion reservations will be honored for groups of 50 or fewer. Current and future pavilion rentals will resume on June 1.

The Oshkosh Parks Department announced in mid-May the city would not open Pollock Community Water Park for the 2020 season. Playgrounds, athletic fields, horseshoe pits, the beach at Menominee Park, the skate park at Red Arrow Park, basketball, tennis, pickle ball and volleyball courts are now open in the city. Signage informing the public that they are using facilities at their own risk along with safety advice is posted at all Oshkosh facilities.

The train and water rides at the Menominee Park Children’s Amusement Center and Menominee Park Zoo will open June 6. The zoo will have a limit of a maximum of 50 people at any given time.

The City of Sheboygan Parks Division is not accepting shelter and building rental requests until June 30. However, city tennis and pickleball courts, park trails, beaches, dog parks, disc golf courses, fish cleaning stations, and boat and kayak launches are open. Park restrooms are opening in phases. Sheboygan city park playgrounds, building and shelters will remain closed through June 30, at which time the city will re-evaluate the situation.