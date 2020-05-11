COVID-19 Community Response Fund hits $1M milestone

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund has reached the $1 million milestone. Individuals, businesses and organizations have donated to the fund. In addition, the fund, established by the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region and United Way Fox Cities, has awarded $554,500 in grants to 49 local nonprofit organizations.

“Here we are, almost two months after the fund launched, and we’re moved by the astonishing response by hundreds of individuals, businesses and organizations during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Curt Detjen, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “To say we are grateful on behalf of the nonprofits across the Fox Valley Region doesn’t even begin to express how we feel. Truly remarkable.”

“We want to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for stepping up during this crisis and supporting the critical work of our nonprofits through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund,” said Peter C. Kelly, president and CEO at United Way.

Since the Community Foundation and United Way established the fund on March 17 with $50,000 each, many individuals, businesses and organizations have stepped up to contribute $1,036,139. Updated donor recognition is available at cffoxvalley.org/coviddonors.

In addition to hitting the $1 million mark, eight nonprofits received a total of $101,000 in grants as they continue to respond to the ongoing public health emergency, bringing the total to date to $554,500 granted to 49 local nonprofit organizations

Currently, granting is focused on the Fox Valley region’s most vulnerable populations and the nonprofit organizations providing urgent basic needs support such as safe shelter, food, child care, health and financial assistance in Outagamie, Calumet, Shawano, Waupaca and the Neenah-Menasha area of Winnebago counties. Grants will be awarded on an ongoing basis and listed at cffoxvalley.org/covidgrants.