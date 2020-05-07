COVID-19 economic survey open to all businesses

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The second observation period of a statewide survey that measures the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wisconsin businesses is underway. The survey is open — for both past participants and new participants — until May 14.

The survey is a partnership between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the state’s nine regional economic development organizations, including New North Inc., and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research & Services to collect data on the level of economic hardship Wisconsin businesses are experiencing due to the pandemic.

“Our goal is to measure and assess recovery ability. Because this survey will inform state and federal support efforts, we cannot stress enough the importance of participation by Wisconsin businesses,” says CCRS Director Jeffrey Sachse. “We also have translated surveys available to assist participants.”

Results from the initial sampling period between April 1 through April 10 showed that 8,795 jobs were lost and that 35 percent of Wisconsin businesses said they may be forced to close if current conditions persisted for more than three months. The findings were based upon responses from 2,538 businesses statewide. The survey is available to businesses in all 72 counties of Wisconsin.

COVID-19 CEO Leadership Series continues

John Kreul of Amcor will offer his personal perspectives on best practices and on how his company is adapting operations in light of COVID-19 during a free webinar at 11 a.m. on Friday. The webinar is the latest in the COVID-19 CEO Leadership Series, a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the state’s nine economic development organizations, which includes the New North.

Kreul is vice president of supply chain for Amcor, a global packaging company with revenues of $13 billion and 48,000 employees worldwide. In that role, he oversees customer service, supply chain planning, logistics, commercialization and SAP deployment functions for Amcor Flexibles North America. Prior to the purchase of the Bemis Company by Amcor in June 2019, Kreul had been vice president, chief information officer for Bemis since 2011. Based in Oshkosh, he is a member of the New North board of directors, along with having held prominent roles with the NEW IT Alliance and the New North Business Intelligence Committee.

In addition to Kreul speaking, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and Dr. John Raymond, president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin, will provide updates on COVID-19 in Wisconsin from a business and medical point-of-view.

To register for the free webinar, click here.

