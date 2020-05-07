COVID-19 economic survey open to all businesses

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The second observation period of a statewide survey that measures the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wisconsin businesses is underway. The survey is open — for both past participants and new participants — until May 14.

The survey is a partnership between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the state’s nine regional economic development organizations, including New North Inc., and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research & Services to collect data on the level of economic hardship Wisconsin businesses are experiencing due to the pandemic.

“Our goal is to measure and assess recovery ability. Because this survey will inform state and federal support efforts, we cannot stress enough the importance of participation by Wisconsin businesses,” says CCRS Director Jeffrey Sachse. “We also have translated surveys available to assist participants.”

Results from the initial sampling period between April 1 through April 10 showed that 8,795 jobs were lost and that 35 percent of Wisconsin businesses said they may be forced to close if current conditions persisted for more than three months. The findings were based upon responses from 2,538 businesses statewide. The survey is available to businesses in all 72 counties of Wisconsin.

