EAA cancels AirVenture 2020

The Experimental Aircraft Association has canceled this year’s AirVenture due to COVID-19.

AirVenture is the world’s largest fly-in convention and would have been held July 20-26.

“We looked at every possibility over the past six weeks as to how EAA could move forward with AirVenture this year, because it is such an important reunion for the aviation community,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and chairman of the board.

“My conclusion is, like in any good flight planning, don’t take the risk. Therefore, I have no choice but to cancel AirVenture 2020. Together, we can come back stronger, safer and ready for AirVenture 2021 and create a memorable world class aviation event,” Pelton wrote in a statement to EAA members. “Because of our dedicated and enthusiastic EAA members, our association is strong. We know that at some point this storm will pass.”

AirVenture has an annual economic impact of $170 million on the region, according to the most recent survey.

AirVenture 2021 is scheduled to be held July 26-Aug. 1, 2021.