Fox Cities Marathon canceled due to COVID-19

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction has canceled the 2020 weekend of events scheduled for Sept. 18-20 due to the uncertainty around COVID-19 and the ability to have a safe event.

“As an event that contributes to and celebrates the health and wellness of our participants and our community, we have made the difficult and disappointing decision to forgo this year’s event and begin to look forward to 2021 for the safety of everyone involved,” said Amanda Secor, chief of staff for Community First Credit Union, the title sponsor and managing entity of the Fox Cities Marathon. “We felt it was important to take action now to remove uncertainty and give participants and sponsors the best set of options possible.”

Participants who have already registered for the 2020 weekend of events will be contacted to select between two options: deferring their registration to the 2021 event or requesting a refund. Registration for the 2021 event is open, and discount codes for the 2019 Sunday events, which were canceled due to weather, will continue to be honored until May 31, 2020, for the 2021 event scheduled for Sept. 17-19.

“Runners put their heart and soul into training for every event,” said Dr. Mark Westfall, medical director for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon. “I would hate to ask them to train for an event that no one knows if it would be safe to hold or not. This allows them time to change their plans and train accordingly.”

To continue the tradition of giving back to the community, the Fox Cities Marathon is disbursing more than $58,000 in proceeds from the 2019 event to local nonprofits, marking more than $1 million in contributions to local organizations over the event’s history.

For more updates on the Fox Cities Marathon, visit foxcitiesmarathon.org.