Fox Cities museums announce reopening plans

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

After being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, museums in the Fox Cities are collaborating to develop their phased reopening strategies in line with guidance from state and local health officials.

The museums working together include: the Bergstrom Mahler Museum of Glass, the Building for Kids Children’s Museum, the History Museum at the Castle, Hearthstone Historic House Museum, the Paper Discovery Center and the Trout Museum of Art.

Each museum will begin to implement its phased reopening based on guidance adapted to its facility and the nature of the institution. The museums will determine progression through planned phases based on the public health situation as reported by state and local health officials.

While the facility and procedures have been modified at each museum, visitors should expect to see five core policies and procedures at the participating museums:

Face coverings/masks will be required for all visitors and staff (3 years and older) for the protection of others.

Registration and potential limited-duration visits will be used to regulate visitor numbers and support public health contact tracing efforts.

Distancing between household groups will be created through directed movement and some facility augmentations.

Hand washing and sanitizing will be required upon arrival and recommended throughout visits.

Staff will implement enhanced disinfecting processes between groups of visitors.

Despite these temporary precautions, the museums remain committed to supporting and engaging the community, said Matthew Carpenter, executive director of the History Museum at the Castle in Appleton.

“Through history, art, and science we can gain a better understanding of our shared experience and how to move forward. That is what your local museums are here for,” he said.

While the museums are united in the practices they will follow at each of their locations, each one will announce its individual reopening status on its website and Facebook page: