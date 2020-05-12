FVWDB announces outreach for unemployed

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board has created a form on its website to collect names and contact information to assist those permanently unemployed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Those who complete the form will be contacted by a career planner with free job search and resume assistance, along with possible financial support for retraining. All services offered by the FVWDB are free.

When Gov. Tony Evers implemented his Safer at Home order, the nonessential employers that closed did so thinking the crisis would be over soon. Some employers continued to pay their employees as part of a furlough, while others laid employees off without pay, allowing them to collect both Unemployment Insurance and additional funds from the federal relief act.

Typically, when an employer lays off workers, they issue a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letting both the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and the local workforce board know how many employees are being laid off and when. Many employers either didn’t file their WARN notice when they closed or now find their circumstances have changed.

“When the doors to Wisconsin employers closed on March 25, many of these businesses fully expected to reopen and bring back their staff,” said FVWDB CEO Anthony Snyder. “Now, nearly 50 days later, we’re starting to hear about permanent layoffs or business closures for good, but we have no way to reach the former employees.”

With job centers still closed, the FVWDB has created the pop-up form on its website for the permanently unemployed to share their name, contact information, county of residence and name of previous employer.

Upon submission, one of FVWDB’s career planners will contact the individual to assist with a skills assessment, resume update and development of a job search strategy, along with guidance and support. In addition, some individuals may qualify for retraining completely or partially paid for by the board through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Along with tuition, the board may also cover books, class supplies, child care and tools needed to complete the course.

FVWDB operates five job centers in the region, all currently closed under the Safer at Home order. Individuals who are permanently unemployed are invited to use the data collection form on the job center website to find a supportive professional ready to assist. Alternatively, they can reach staff at the Fond du Lac Job Center at (920) 929-3900 or the Fox Cities Job Center in Menasha at (920) 997-3272.

To fill out the form, visit foxvalleyjobcenters.com. For more information on the Fox Valley Job Centers or the work of the FVWDB, visit foxvalleywork.org or call (920) 720-5600.