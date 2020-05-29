Georgia-Pacific ready to welcome giant boiler

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The last piece of a plan to end the use of coal at the Georgia-Pacific Broadway Mill in Green Bay arrives Monday.

A massive natural gas boiler, which was made by Trenergy Inc. in Ontario, will arrive in the Port of Green Bay this weekend and then travel to the Broadway Mill’s boat slip, where it will be offloaded Monday morning.

The new boiler, along with the mill’s first natural gas boiler installed in 2015, will allow the massive mill to rely solely on natural gas. The new boiler will be online by the end of the year.

The boiler is 30 feet tall, 23 feet wide and 40 feet long. It weighs nearly 200 tons. It is heaviest boiler Trenergy can make.