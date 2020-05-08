Green Bay, Brillion receive brownfields grants

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Green Bay and Brillion received funds as part of the Environment Protection Agency’s Fiscal Year 2020 Brownfields Grants program.

Green Bay received $800,000 that will be used in a revolving loan fund program that will go toward cleanup and redevelopment of brownfields areas, particularly along Velp and University avenues.

Brillion received $500,000 for cleanup of the former Brillion Iron Works property. The city, in partnership with Ariens Co., is transforming the 142-acre site in hopes of using the space for commercial, light manufacturing and residential development. In addition, Ariens Co. will use some of the space for its operations.

In this cycle of funding, the EPA handed out $65.6 million in grants to 151 communities nationwide. The EPA’s Brownfields Program is designed to empower states, communities and other stakeholders in economic redevelopment to work together to prevent, assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse brownfields.