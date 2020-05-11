Green Bay Chamber launches COVID-19 small business hotline

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Greater Green Bay Chamber, in collaboration with several partner organizations, has launched a business representative-staffed Small Business Resource Hotline to answer questions from small businesses about COVID-19 and getting back to business.

The hotline is a collaborative effort initiated by the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s Startup Hub, along with partners Associated Bank, Wipfli LLP, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Small Business Development Center, Green Bay SCORE Chapter 508 and Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

Representatives will answer questions including, but not limited to:

Families First Coronavirus Response Act compliance and questions

PPP Loan Assistance (application, forgiveness, Q&A)

CARES Act compliance and guidance

General business advice

General tax and accounting questions

Financial questions

“As we’ve said before, small businesses are vital to greater Green Bay’s economy. Now more than ever, they need ready access to resources to help sustain their businesses,” said Laurie Radke, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber.

Centralizing those resources is the premise of the Startup Hub, powered by the Greater Green Bay Chamber, the front door to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Greater Green Bay.

“Just as the Startup Hub functions as the much-needed, physical ‘one-stop shop’ for entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to take their business to the next level, the Small Business Resource Hotline is meant to be a single-source solution for these businesses’ questions in this very dynamic business environment,” said Kelly Armstrong, vice president of economic development with the chamber.

The Small Business Resource Hotline is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (920) 496- 2116. Questions also can be posed via the Small Business Hotline website.