Initiative puts small business owners in focus

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

A new initiative — Downtown Faces Forward — celebrating downtown small businesses and their owners launches today. The program’s goal is to honor small business owners and stimulate further local support.

The concept for the program was developed by O’Connor Connective, a strategic marketing communications consultant in downtown De Pere. Downtown Faces Forward is starting with businesses in De Pere and Green Bay, but hopes to eventually spread to other downtowns in the New North.

“Downtown Faces Forward is a creative, forward-facing project that raises awareness and support for downtown small businesses by featuring the people behind the storefronts,” said Bridget O’Connor, owner and principal of O’Connor Connective.

O’Connor Connective partnered with local photographers Mark Hawkins, owner of Mark Hawkins Photography and president of Hands On Deck, and Alexis Arnold, owner of artlessBastard and Alexis Arnold Photography, to feature businesses owners and their fortitude during the COVID-19 challenge.

Starting today, photos and accompanying short stories for each participating small business will be featured every weekday on the Downtown Faces Forward’s Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.

“We love how this campaign allows the world to see the faces and learn the names of those who, despite COVID-19 issues, are forward facing to serve their community, retain their unique businesses, and come out of this stronger, together,” said Brad Toll, president and CEO of Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Sponsors of the Downtown Faces Forward initiative include Downtown Green Bay, Inc., Olde Main Street Inc., Definitely De Pere, De Pere Area Chamber of Commerce, De Pere Art Center, Greater Green Bay Chamber, Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau and New North Inc.

To learn more about Downtown Faces Forward, go to @DowntownFacesForward on Facebook and Instagram and Downtown Faces Forward on LinkedIn.