JumpStart Auto Repair closes doors

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

JumpStart Auto Repair, LLC, a Neenah-based auto maintenance and repair shop, announced today that it will remain closed and put its Neenah location up for sale. The auto repair company, which used the proceeds from customers’ auto service to fund auto repairs for domestic abuse survivors, closed April 3, following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Founded in 2016 by Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs and Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services, JumpStart developed with the vision of aiding domestic abuse survivors in achieving financial independence by ensuring they had reliable transportation to seek employment or education. The organization also worked to inspire women to pursue careers in the auto repair industry.

“We are grateful to the many customers who have become part of the JumpStart family over the last several years for their support and belief in our vision,” said Lori Hoersch, board chair of JumpStart Auto Repair. “If JumpStart was among the first to inspire young women to pursue careers in the auto repair industry, we hope it will not be the last.”

Like many startup businesses, JumpStart experienced both wins and setbacks. The shift in business due to the pandemic followed the discovery that property had been stolen from JumpStart’s garage. The theft is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. The combination proved to be a financial strain that the 4-year-old business could not bear.

“Both Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs and Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services remain committed to helping domestic abuse survivors gain financial independence,” said Beth Oswald, executive director of Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services. “We hope we can find new partners to help us when vehicle repairs are required to help survivors pursue employment or education.”