List: New North businesses lend a hand

Posted by Insight Publications of Insight Publications

Throughout the New North, businesses and organizations are stepping up to do what they can to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have something you would like to see here, please email [email protected]. This page will be updated twice a week, with the newest information at the top.

St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna released a documentary that chronicles life in the senior living community during the current Safer-at-Home order and National Emergency Declaration. St. Paul Elder Services’ leaders created the 20-minute documentary to bring peace of mind to families and other loved ones who are not allowed to visit St. Paul’s residents during Wisconsin’s shutdown. The documentary chronicles the preparedness steps staff members are taking to keep residents, staff and volunteers healthy. The documentary can be viewed on St. Paul Elder Services’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.

LEAVEN (Limited Emergency Assistance Valley Ecumenical Network) will provide financial relief to individuals and families throughout the Fox Cities who have been economically impacted by COVID-19. The initiative was made possible thanks to several donations, including a $25,000 contribution from Bassett Mechanical in Kaukauna.

Plexus Corp. in Neenah donated $45,000 donation to four local nonprofits: Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region and its COVID-19 Community Response Fund; Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs; and St. Joseph Food Program.

Outagamie County launched the COVID-19 Business Assistance Program in collaboration with the Fox Cities Regional Partnership. The program offers local businesses experiencing economic challenges from COVID-19 quick access to capital. By repurposing an existing revolving loan fund, Outagamie County dedicated $250,000 to the program.

The City of Green Bay is offering loans to small businesses affected by COVID-19. Small businesses in Green Bay can apply for assistance through the city’s Small Business Pandemic Relief Loan Program. The city allocated $100,000 to be disbursed to eligible applicants.

The Fond du Lac Area Foundation announced its strategic effort to respond to the short- and long-term needs of Fond du Lac County by activating its Disaster Relief Fund. Donations can be made online at fdlareafoundation.com.

United Way Fox Cities announced a new website, Give Help-Get Help Hub. It offers a place both for those in need of help and those who want to provide help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verve, a Credit Union has allocated more than $4 million for COVID-19 support programs and services to help its members take care of personal and business financial needs. Verve is offering fixed-rate Paycheck Replacement Loans. Members can borrow up to $5,000, with no payments due for the first 90 days of the three-year term.

Bank First purchased $100,000 in gift cards from local restaurants to donate back to local families, nonprofits and businesses through various programs. It’s also implemented several initiatives to help families and businesses, including offering fee waivers and loan payment deferrals for up to six months.

Breakthrough is using its data to facilitate capacity sharing opportunities among shippers whose supply chains have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A Breakthrough client initially led the charge, reaching out to Breakthrough with available dedicated and private fleet capacity it wanted to offer to shippers whose products are essential to consumers amid the pandemic.

Bassett Mechanical in Kaukauna created an HVAC and plumbing solution and fabricated pre-assemblies, which decrease onsite installation time from about four days to one. The systems go into the emergency deployable medical units being built by Excellerate Manufacturing in Appleton for health care providers to use for COVID-19.

Vollrath Co. created a mobile cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting system. Stoelting, a division of Vollrath, developed a mobile cleaning cart with a fully usable sink for people to take directly to their contamination areas. The cart reduces the time and effort needed to disinfect, clean or sanitize an area.

Jagemann Stamping Co. is producing disposable face shields to meet the needs of protecting health care workers.

The Thompson Center on Lourdes created the Nienhaus $50,000 Matching Grant initiative. Board member Mary Beth Nienhaus provided the opportunity for the organization to strengthen its ability to continue to its mission of serving the older adult population of the Fox Cities older during the time of the Safer at Home order.

Plymouth Foam designated workspace at its facility for team members to make face masks for vulnerable community members.

Kohler Co. donated 35 tablets to Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sheboygan to help residents stay connected.

Mental Health America in Sheboygan County created a COVID-19 Mental Health & Support Resources Toolkit that’s available for download and sharing at mhasheboygan.org.

Sargento Foods donated 15.8 million cheese sticks to Hunger Task Force and Feeding America.

Acuity Insurance will make a special $300,000 financial contribution equally distributed among the Sheboygan County Food Bank, the Salvation Army and Feeding America to support their COVID-19 relief efforts.

Integrity Insurance, which is part of Grange Insurance Co., announced a Businessowner Policy (BOP) payback, which will return 20 percent of April and May premiums to its BOP customers. This support is an expansion of the customer relief the company recently unveiled for its personal auto customers.

The Fox Cares Foundation has committed to giving $35,000 to support three local community foundations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LEAVEN announced its commitment to provide financial relief to individuals and families throughout the greater Fox Cities area who have been economically impacted by COVID-19 thanks to several donations, including a $25,000 contribution from Bassett Mechanical.

A COVID-19 Community Response Fund grant allowed Pillars to move 100 clients from its shelters to a local hotel, which provides a better environment for physical distancing.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Sheboygan created the Sheboygan County Dairy Farmer Fund. Financial grants up to $5,000, made possible by a local foundation, will be awarded to Sheboygan County dairy farmers who have been struggling as a result of COVID-19.

A group of Green Bay area leaders created the “Keep on Wisconsin” campaign to serve as a rallying cry that brings inspiration and hope to people during COVID-19. The group is sharing its message through yard signs and posts on Instagram and Facebook.

The Green Bay Packers and Cenex have partnered to support the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors group, which sews face masks for essential workers and first responders in the health care industry. The Packers also has distributed $250,000 to the Green Bay area’s health care systems to provide PPE for doctors, nurses and staff working to care for those who are sick amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation provides three $83,333 grants to the Bellin Health Foundation, the HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation and the Aurora Health Foundation.

Downtown Green Bay businesses are working on their businesses while they can’t be working in them. Those pursuing renovation and expansion products include: Black & Tan Grille, Rail Yard Offices, Sunrise on Main Boutique and White Dog Black Cat Café.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will offer 200-plus summer courses and a variety of new virtual camps online for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mead Public Library in Sheboygan extended its public Wi-Fi network to its parking lot to provide access to the community.

Lakeshore Technical College and its LTC Foundation created a grant fund for students facing hardship due to COVID-19.

Northern Sky Theater will offer a new type of ticket pass called the Promise Pass for future shows. With the cancellation of its outdoor summer season in Peninsula State Park, Northern Sky is offering the promise of a performance in the form of a Promise Pass, which can be traded in for a ticket at any time in the future at the outdoor park amphitheater or the indoor Gould Theater.

Please click here to read all of Insight’s COVID-19 related articles.