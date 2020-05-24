MatchBack Systems sold

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

MatchBack Systems Inc. in Green Bay has been sold to SynchroNet Marine Inc. of Scottsdale, Ariz. As part of the deal, the two organizations will function independently.

The two organizations have common target markets and complementary service offerings to provide end-to-end solutions in the container industry, said Bob Baker, president and CEO of SynchroNet. The acquisition offers diverse access across multiple customer segments to increase opportunities for comprehensive container visibility, track and trace, interchange and street-turn relationships in the business to business market.

“MatchBack Systems has made significant investment in street-turn technology since our inception,” said Todd Ericksrud, founder and CEO of MatchBack Systems. “By adding the interchange and one-way service components to our technology, we allow our customers to benefit from a broader range of value-added services.”

SynchroNet Marine, founded in 1996, has expertise and experience as the global premier provider of brokered cost-saving container interchanges and is universally recognized for its support and customer service. MatchBack Systems is a technology-driven innovator focused on increased automation and the use of the latest technologies for its street-turn services.

Earlier this year, another transportation startup — Lanehub Inc. — was sold to Transplace. Like MatchBack Systems, Lanehub will continue its operations in Green Bay.