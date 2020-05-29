Mercury Marine secures new outboard supplier agreement

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Mercury Marine has entered into a strategic supply agreement with BRP to become the supplier of choice for the BRP-owned boat brands Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex and Stacer. The move came after BRP, parent company of Evinrude Outboard Motors, decided to discontinue the production of its E-TEC and E-TEC G2 engines.

“This agreement brings us an incredible opportunity to further grow our brand in the marketplace and introduce our award-winning portfolio of outboard engines to new customers around the world,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “We have enjoyed long-standing relationships with Alumacraft, Manitou and Telwater, and we look forward to continuing to work with them while providing class-leading outboard engines and exceptional service to all of their global customers.”

Mercury Marine will be the outboard supplier of choice for the Alumacraft and Manitou brands as well as Quintrex and Stacer in Australia.

“We stay true and committed to our marine strategy, and we strongly believe that having two of the most innovative global marine companies to join forces, will not only be mutually beneficial to Mercury Marine and BRP but also to the whole industry and to customers,” said Karim Donnez, senior vice president, Marine Group, IS&T and Global Transformation. “While COVID-19 has precipitated the discontinuation of the production of our outboard engines, we will proudly offer packaged Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex and Stacer boats with Mercury Marine going forward.”

Boat packages for Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex & Stacer with Mercury outboards will be available in early June.