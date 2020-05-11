New guidelines allow five or fewer customers in stores

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Gov. Tony Evers signed an order today allowing all standalone or strip-mall based retail stores to offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time while maintaining required social distancing practices.

The new emergency order signed also allows drive-in theaters to operate with some restrictions. All businesses must continue to follow all safety precautions and guidelines as outlined in the Safer at Home order.

“In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin’s business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots,” Evers said. “Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families and communities safe and healthy.”

Emergency Order No. 36 is available here and goes into effect immediately. In addition to the requirements outlined above, all essential and nonessential businesses must review and consider the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. guidelines on safe business practices, available here.