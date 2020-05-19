New North firms make Fortune 1000 list

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Several New North-based companies are listed on the Fortune 1000 list for 2020.

Fortune magazine annually releases its list of the largest American companies, with rankings based on revenue. For 2020, three area companies made the list:

Oshkosh Corp. in Oshkosh was ranked No. 377, up from No. 395 last year with revenues of $8.4 billion.

Green Bay-based Schneider National Inc. was ranked No. 571, down from No. 542 last year with revenues of $4.7 billion.

Plexus Corp. of Neenah was ranked No. 750, up from No. 784 in 2019, with earnings of $3.2 billion.

Neenah-based Bemis Co. Inc. was on the list in previous years, but its purchase by Amcor Ltd. of Zurich, Switzerland made it ineligible for the 2020 list.

Statewide, nine companies are on the Fortune 500 list and 23 businesses are on the Fortune 1000 list.