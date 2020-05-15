New North workplace award nominations now being collected

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

New North Inc. is now accepting applications for the 2020 New North Workplace Excellence Award, which recognizes organizations within the region who are improving their competitive advantage through people practices that lead to successful business results.

Now in its 12th year, the Workplace Excellence Award is a collaboration between Right Management and New North Inc. The award submissions will be evaluated on the people practice(s) of an organization that led to successful and sustained business outcomes.

The award application has three phases. The first phase asks for background information and a brief statement of consideration, of 500 words or less. The application is due by 5 p.m. on June 26 and should be emailed to [email protected]

Businesses who move on to the second phase will be informed by July 17. Those organizations will be asked to submit a detailed application by Aug. 14. In the final phase, the award’s judging committee will conduct site visits to three finalists to determine the winner.

The winner of the New North Workplace Excellence Award will be announced at the annual New North Summit, scheduled for Dec. 3 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Businesses and organizations in the counties of Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago are eligible to apply.