NEWMA debuts COVID-19 directory

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The NEW Manufacturing Alliance created a COVID-19 Directory to facilitate connections between companies offering personal protective equipment (PPE) and related products and services and companies seeking them.

The resource features NEWMA products, services and solutions workplaces can add to enhance the safety of workers and work environments. It also includes a compilation of best practices and measures NEWMA members have put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEWMA Executive Director Ann Franz encourages Northeast Wisconsin businesses to use the directory as a guide to purchasing PPE and related products and services. “In order to keep our region thriving, we need to help one another in bringing our supply chain closer to home,” she says.

Click here to view the directory.

In addition, NEWMA recommends companies producing PPE consider posting that information on the state’s Wisconsin Supplier Network. The following resources are available: