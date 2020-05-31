Nicolet closing 7 branches

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Green Bay-based Nicolet National Bank is closing seven branches in Northeast Wisconsin, according to bank leaders.

The closed branches include three in Door County — Ellison Bay, Fish Creek and Brussels. Other locations closing include the bank on Marquette Drive in Kewaunee, the Northland Avenue location in Appleton, the bank on Jackson Street in Oshkosh, and its bank in Suamico.

It will take about 120 days to close each location.

“We have made the difficult decision to not reopen some of our branches,” according to a statement from Nicolet Bank. “During the temporary closures (due to COVID-19), we helped our customers find good alternatives to visiting these locations. Our customers responded well to the change, which helped confirm that banking with Nicolet matters more to our customers than the physical location of the office. We will continue to find the best ways to serve our customers and communities.”