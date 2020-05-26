Nominations open for NEWMA awards   

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The nomination period is open for two NEW Manufacturing Alliance recognition programs — the Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards and the 2021 All Stars program.

The organization is accepting nominations for the Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards through June 12. Each October, NEWMA presents several awards to individuals, schools and businesses that are leading the way in creating manufacturing educational opportunities and partnerships. Self-nominations are encouraged. Click here to nominate.

Award winners will be announced in August and recognized at a dinner scheduled for Oct. 20 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

NEWMA is also accepting nominations for its All Stars program. Each year, the organization recognizes 10 up-and-coming manufacturing professionals and two mentors. The All Stars will be featured in a special publication that gets distributed at the annual New North Summit in December and published in the January issue of Insight on Manufacturing.

All Star nominations are open to any NEWMA member organization. Member organizations should have received an invitation to fill out a nomination form. The nomination deadline is July 10, and those with questions should contact NEWMA Executive Director Ann Franz at [email protected]. To view last year’s All Stars, click here.