Oshkosh Corp. names Pfeifer president

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Oshkosh Corp. has named John C. Pfeifer president and chief operating officer of the company, reporting to CEO Wilson R. Jones.

Pfeifer joined Oshkosh Corp. in May 2019 and most recently held the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the company’s access equipment, fire and emergency and commercial segments. As president, he will also assume responsibility for the defense segment and the global supply chain, digital technology and marketing functions.

“Since joining Oshkosh, in addition to leading our non-defense segments, John has been instrumental in supporting our MOVE strategy, leading our simplification and productivity efforts, driving innovation and growing our lifecycle parts and services,” Jones said. “Additionally, John has demonstrated strong People First leadership in helping to quickly implement a robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on the well-being of our team members and communities while continuing to support our customers. This transition of the president role to John reflects our confidence in him and his ability to lead and advance the company.”